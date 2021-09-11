Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 272.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $318.54 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.19. The stock has a market cap of $94.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -104.44.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.36.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,180,453 shares of company stock valued at $323,479,859. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

