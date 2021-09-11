Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,942 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,942 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of EVERTEC worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Boston Partners grew its stake in EVERTEC by 18.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,527,000 after buying an additional 687,461 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,795,000 after buying an additional 378,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 338,229 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,594,000 after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 166.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 518,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 323,468 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $45.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVERTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

