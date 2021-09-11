Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 731 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $191.71 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $198.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.32 and its 200 day moving average is $173.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total value of $2,664,692.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,675 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total value of $2,307,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,637,291.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock worth $53,139,675. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

