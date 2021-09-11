Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,752 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $44,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after buying an additional 669,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after buying an additional 596,232 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $11,600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,467,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

