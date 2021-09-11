Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $217.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.79 and its 200 day moving average is $207.80. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.06 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.15 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.