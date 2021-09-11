Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.29.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Shares of EVA opened at $53.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.97. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is currently 776.19%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Whitlock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.93 per share, with a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,014.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 8,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enviva Partners by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.