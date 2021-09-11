EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 196.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,505,609 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM opened at $627.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.83 and a fifty-two week high of $648.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.20.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

