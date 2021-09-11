Equalizer Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 11th. Equalizer has a market cap of $8.74 million and approximately $539,144.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00067217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00129667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00183057 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,683.58 or 1.00231538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.98 or 0.07167888 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.65 or 0.00874663 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

