Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gibson Energy Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. CSFB set a C$25.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.54.

GEI opened at C$23.27 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.29%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

