Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Descartes Systems Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. William Blair also issued estimates for The Descartes Systems Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.40.

TSE:DSG opened at C$107.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$82.51. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of C$67.16 and a 52 week high of C$109.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.66.

In related news, Director John Scott Pagan sold 76,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.21, for a total value of C$6,272,540.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,493,202.19. Also, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total value of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$323,720. Insiders have sold 94,861 shares of company stock worth $7,812,882 in the last ninety days.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

