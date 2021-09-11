Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Position Lifted by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $15,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.02. 906,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,381. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.26. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

