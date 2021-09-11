Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.56.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.26. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

