ESBC (ESBC) Market Cap Hits $1.06 Million

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $56,047.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,143,645 coins and its circulating supply is 29,864,311 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

