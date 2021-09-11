Euro Manganese (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47.

Euro Manganese Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EUMNF)

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

