Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) & Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Critical Contrast

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) and Eventure Interactive (OTCMKTS:EVTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 73.7% of Eventure Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Eventure Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -51.35% -44.29% -19.60% Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eventure Interactive has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aurora Mobile and Eventure Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eventure Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Mobile currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 173.44%. Given Aurora Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Eventure Interactive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and Eventure Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 3.13 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -9.14 Eventure Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eventure Interactive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Summary

Aurora Mobile beats Eventure Interactive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Eventure Interactive Company Profile

Eventure Interactive, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in social media business. It develops social applications, as well as operates a mobile-to-web technologies platform that enables the users to captured, store, and share memories and events. The company was founded by Gannon K. Giguiere on November 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

