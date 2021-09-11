Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). Evolent Health also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $164,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,635 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $26.86.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

