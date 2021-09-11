Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.47 Million

Brokerages predict that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce $104.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.30 million. Exponent posted sales of $93.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year sales of $425.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.44 million to $425.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $458.58 million, with estimates ranging from $457.96 million to $459.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPO. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,419,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Exponent by 428.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 196,157 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 190.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the second quarter valued at $11,687,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Exponent by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPO traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.72. 152,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,195. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $118.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

