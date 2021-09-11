Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Increased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $53.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,123,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,308,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

