F3Logic LLC Acquires Shares of 11,931 Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 11,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSGE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

MSGE stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.26 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.99.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 228.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

