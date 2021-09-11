F3Logic LLC Sells 18,365 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,365 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

NYSE:T opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of -87.67, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

