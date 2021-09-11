F3Logic LLC Sells 230 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $277.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.66. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

