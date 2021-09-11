F3Logic LLC Sells 498 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

F3Logic LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,756,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after buying an additional 107,986 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 163,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,698,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after buying an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 90,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter.

IVOO stock opened at $181.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.97. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $119.28 and a 1 year high of $187.95.

