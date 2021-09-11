FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $384.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $390.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

