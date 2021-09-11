FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Lowered to $346.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $366.00 to $346.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.92.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $257.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $279.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.98. FedEx has a 52 week low of $225.47 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,911,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

