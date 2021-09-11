Fermata Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,509 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $1,211,477,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 77.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,234,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009,021 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $304,537,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

