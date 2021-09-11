Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 58,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 112,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a 200-day moving average of $57.61. The company has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

