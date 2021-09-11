Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $293.88 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.97.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

