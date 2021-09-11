Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,854 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after acquiring an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 308,241 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after purchasing an additional 239,151 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after purchasing an additional 170,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,046,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.56.

NYSE THO opened at $112.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

