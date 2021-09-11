Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,218.9% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 458,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,534,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,785,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,668,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $258.98 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $194.51 and a one year high of $266.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.18 and its 200 day moving average is $242.99.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

