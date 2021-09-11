Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) rose 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.64 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 32,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,316,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

