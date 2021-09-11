FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $354.10 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

