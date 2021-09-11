FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 158.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $313,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,398.2% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 101,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 95,080 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

NYSE:VLO opened at $63.41 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

