FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 144 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $295.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 91.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $301.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $272.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,010 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

