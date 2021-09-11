FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.