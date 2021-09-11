FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $907.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $880.94.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.36, for a total transaction of $1,061,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,502.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,355 shares of company stock worth $18,116,589. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX opened at $844.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $831.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $756.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 221.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

