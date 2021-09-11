FFT Wealth Management LLC Takes $55,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total transaction of $3,436,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,126,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,360,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,624,600. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $449.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $353.55 and a 200-day moving average of $231.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

