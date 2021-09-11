FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPFI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Northland Securities began coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OPFI traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.55. 346,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,200. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.34.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.