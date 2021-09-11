Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEQ) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.25 and last traded at $59.32. Approximately 218,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 335,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.69.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Tracking Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.