Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 240 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DISH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average is $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

