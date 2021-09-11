Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

