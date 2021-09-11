Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $13,034,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 92,348 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,092,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,590,000 after purchasing an additional 78,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,102,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $129.59 and a 12-month high of $133.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

