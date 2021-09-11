Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,423,000 after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $362,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,806,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $198.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.94. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $215.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total transaction of $3,099,007.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 over the last ninety days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

