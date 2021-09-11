Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Surevest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 351,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 100,447 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,370 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $57.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.71 and a 12 month high of $59.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.