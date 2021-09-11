Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 300 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JEF opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.49. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

