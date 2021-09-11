FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIGS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,681. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50. FIGS has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that FIGS will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

