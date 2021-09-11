Financial Analysis: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) vs. Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get PayPal alerts:

This table compares PayPal and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 20.42% 20.07% 5.61% Heritage Global 32.65% 19.98% 14.06%

74.9% of PayPal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PayPal and Heritage Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 4 32 0 2.89 Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

PayPal currently has a consensus target price of $319.35, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. Heritage Global has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.37%. Given Heritage Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than PayPal.

Volatility and Risk

PayPal has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PayPal and Heritage Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $21.45 billion 15.57 $4.20 billion $2.64 107.70 Heritage Global $26.18 million 3.01 $9.66 million $0.14 15.50

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Global. Heritage Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PayPal beats Heritage Global on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc. engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.