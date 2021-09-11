FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lowered its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,420 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned approximately 0.11% of FireEye worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,390 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $267,647,000 after buying an additional 1,516,925 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FireEye by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,584,660 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $72,482,000 after buying an additional 160,465 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in FireEye by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234,331 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after buying an additional 1,251,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at $34,095,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in FireEye by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,170 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $25,440,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 307,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,991.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 98,878 shares of company stock worth $1,730,290. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FireEye stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

