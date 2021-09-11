First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $111,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

