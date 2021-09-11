First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $147,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 967.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $2,139,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 403.9% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,056 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.5% in the second quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 461,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after acquiring an additional 403,691 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.2% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 355,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 273,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $74.16 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%.

