First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $188,000 Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM stock opened at $627.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $585.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $491.20. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $3,505,609. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

